Virtu Financial LLC Takes $48,000 Position in ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR $RERE

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ATRenew by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 183,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew Stock Performance

RERE opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.20. ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.81.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $641.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. ATRenew had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRenew announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ATRenew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATRenew

About ATRenew

(Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.