770,621 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 770,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4%

KDP stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $395,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,382.12. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $22,235,760 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

