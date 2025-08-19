Virtu Financial LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in NioCorp Developments Ltd. $NB

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NioCorp Developments were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in NioCorp Developments by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 181,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 143,750 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NioCorp Developments stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $256.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NioCorp Developments ( NASDAQ:NB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NB. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NioCorp Developments from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

