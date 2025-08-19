28,768 Shares in LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR $SOGP Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in LIZHI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LIZHI alerts:

LIZHI Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOGP opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LIZHI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIZHI

About LIZHI

(Free Report)

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LIZHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIZHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.