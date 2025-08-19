Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,895 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation $ACRE

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 147,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 130,635 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 364,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 505.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.83.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.80 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

