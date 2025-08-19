Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 3,789.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.93% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $33,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,928.56. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of SLNO opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of -2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.