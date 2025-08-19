Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $42,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,295,000 after acquiring an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $148,763,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $113,536,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $61,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

UCB opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCB. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

