Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $92,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,414. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $390,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 399,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,532.36. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $766,420. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 0.6%

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $585.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.