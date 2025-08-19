Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 6,620 Shares of AdvanSix $ASIX

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of AdvanSix worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

AdvanSix Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

