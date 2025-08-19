Legacy Housing Corporation $LEGH Holdings Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 543.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 116,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,040 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 72.8% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 221,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 93,234 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 928,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 74,087 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. Legacy Housing Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

