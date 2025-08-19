Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,937 First Bancorp $FBNC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 807.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. First Bancorp has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

