Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $760.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

