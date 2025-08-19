Universal Insurance Holdings Inc $UVE Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Universal Insurance worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.4%

Universal Insurance stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $671.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.98 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 30,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $811,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 301,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,655.10. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 25,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 926,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,936,608.97. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

