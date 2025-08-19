Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 39,990 Shares of Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marcus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 2,908.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Marcus by 38.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Marcus Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MCS opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.79 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

