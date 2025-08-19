Insider Selling: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $13,705,500.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $13,678,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total value of $13,381,500.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $13,050,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $13,141,500.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $13,041,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $12,715,500.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

