NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 86,078 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NIKE

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,086,042,000 after acquiring an additional 672,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,225,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.