Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Johanna Mercier Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johanna Mercier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

