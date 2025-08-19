Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $65,385.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,661.05. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $284,054.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,522.78. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,482,171. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Plexus by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Plexus by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Plexus by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Plexus by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $131.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

