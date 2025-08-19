Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Edward P. Linnen Sells 10,000 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAR opened at $158.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.82. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $212.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

