Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Edward P. Linnen Sells 10,000 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Avis Budget Group Stock Performance
Shares of CAR opened at $158.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.82. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $212.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.19.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
