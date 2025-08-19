Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

CRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 1,582,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $46,357,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Catalyst Group Vi L.P General sold 3,550,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $104,036,213.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,120,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,538,531.70. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,682,884 shares of company stock valued at $195,808,501 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $998,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $72,486,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $4,039,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $3,780,000.

NYSE:CRCL opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. Circle Internet Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,178.28.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

