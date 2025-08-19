Critical Survey: Citigroup (NYSE:C) and ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and ABN AMRO Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $170.76 billion 1.02 $12.68 billion $6.77 13.91 ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than ABN AMRO Bank.

71.7% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and ABN AMRO Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 8.44% 7.29% 0.57% ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Citigroup and ABN AMRO Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 5 10 0 2.67 ABN AMRO Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $96.5357, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than ABN AMRO Bank.

Summary

Citigroup beats ABN AMRO Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions. The Markets segment offers sales and trading services for equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products, and commodities to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients; and market-making services, including asset classes, risk management solutions, financing, prime brokerage, research, securities clearing, and settlement. The banking segment includes investment banking; advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and corporate defense activities; and corporate lending, which includes corporate and commercial banking. The U.S. Personal Banking segment provides co-branded cards and retail banking services. The Wealth segment provides financial services to high-net-worth clients through banking, lending, mortgages, investment, custody, and trust product offerings; and to professional industries, including law firms, consulting groups, accounting, and asset management. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Free Report)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan. It also issues, promotes, manages, and processes credit cards; trade finance, international payments, and treasury management; corporate finance and equity capital market; and revolving credit card facilities and pension schemes, as well as consumer credit and mortgages; and life and non-life insurance products. In addition, it offers asset-based solutions, including working capital solutions, equipment leases and loans, and vendor lease services; private banking and wealth-management-related services; and derivatives and equity clearing services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Stichting Administratiekantoor Continuïteit Abn Amro Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.