Reviewing Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) & Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) and Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Janel World Trade”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million 0.87 -$8.48 million N/A N/A Janel World Trade $183.18 million 0.26 $550,000.00 $2.18 18.35

Profitability

Janel World Trade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Janel World Trade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -2.87% -1.02% -0.69% Janel World Trade 1.46% 14.11% 2.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Proficient Auto Logistics and Janel World Trade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Janel World Trade 0 0 0 0 0.00

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $14.6667, indicating a potential upside of 88.76%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Janel World Trade.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats Janel World Trade on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Janel World Trade

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

