Head to Head Comparison: American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) versus Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

American Axle & Manufacturing and Mobileye Global are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Mobileye Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $6.12 billion 0.11 $33.80 million $0.34 16.35 Mobileye Global $1.65 billion 7.05 -$3.09 billion ($3.65) -3.92

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and Mobileye Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 0 6 2 0 2.25 Mobileye Global 1 9 9 0 2.42

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Mobileye Global has a consensus target price of $19.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 37.53%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 0.73% 8.90% 1.05% Mobileye Global -153.91% 0.73% 0.70%

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Mobileye Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994, and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

