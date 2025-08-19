Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Chairman William P. Foley II Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,109,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,266,663.96. This trade represents a 44.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance
NYSE DNB opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $9,088,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,631.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at about $11,135,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 53.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dun & Bradstreet
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.