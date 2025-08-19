Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Chairman William P. Foley II Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,109,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,266,663.96. This trade represents a 44.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DNB opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $9,088,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,631.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at about $11,135,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 53.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

