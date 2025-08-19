Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells $8,092,304.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $8,092,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,056,110.34. The trade was a 42.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE MSI opened at $461.42 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $388.90 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

