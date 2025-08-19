Jack D. Cogen Sells 1,000,000 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,000,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,441,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,856,336. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CoreWeave Stock Performance
Shares of CRWV stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.34. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
