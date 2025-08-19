Jack D. Cogen Sells 1,000,000 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,000,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,441,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,856,336. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.34. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research raised CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.