9,277 Shares in Matador Resources Company $MTDR Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,277 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Matador Resources by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 7,716.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. This represents a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.2%

MTDR stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Matador Resources Company has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

