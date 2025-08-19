Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 30.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 6.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 25.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,590. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,894 shares of company stock valued at $18,996,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

