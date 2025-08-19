Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $469,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3%

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $329.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.81 and its 200-day moving average is $316.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $279.08 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.