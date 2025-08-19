Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Stock Position Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

