Horizon Investments LLC Buys 208 Shares of Kellanova $K

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Kellanova by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,745,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kellanova by 66.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,049,000 after acquiring an additional 962,172 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after acquiring an additional 813,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kellanova by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,659,000 after acquiring an additional 679,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Kellanova by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,262,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after acquiring an additional 653,504 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $9,174,660.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,326,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,302,463.40. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $101,234,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

