Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $307,000. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 101.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 196,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 98,895 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

