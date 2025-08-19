Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $379,000 Investment in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 83.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 49.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 695.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on CarGurus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,245. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $144,570.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,214.56. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.