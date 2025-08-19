Horizon Investments LLC Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

