Horizon Investments LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.