Horizon Investments LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after acquiring an additional 641,239 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3408 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

