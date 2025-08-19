Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959,981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 37,334.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,450,000 after acquiring an additional 807,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Labcorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after purchasing an additional 318,865 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 280,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,693,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $270.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $283.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.58.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,192 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

