Insurance Stocks To Watch Today – August 15th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—such as life, health, property, or casualty coverage. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurer’s revenue streams, which consist mainly of collected premiums and returns on invested reserves. Performance and dividend payouts of insurance stocks are influenced by underwriting results, interest?rate movements, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.08. 61,713,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,861,281. Tesla has a 1 year low of $202.59 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $34.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.70. 60,142,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,533,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.90 and its 200 day moving average is $399.47. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.45. 3,604,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.67 and its 200 day moving average is $496.79. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $437.90 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

