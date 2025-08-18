Utility Stocks To Research – August 15th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Pioneer Power Solutions, Rivian Automotive, and Xcel Energy are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, natural gas, water or telecommunications. Because these utilities operate in heavily regulated industries with stable demand, their revenues and cash flows tend to be predictable. As a result, utility stocks often offer consistent dividends and lower volatility, making them popular with income?focused and defensive investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.42. 51,821,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,800,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.28. Tesla has a twelve month low of $202.59 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 191.44, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $477.36. 3,088,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,574. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $437.90 and a one year high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.67 and a 200-day moving average of $496.79.

Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Shares of PPSI stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. 92,432,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,533,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,032,426. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,856. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54.

