Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 97,966 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of McDonald’s worth $2,800,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $308.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.17. The firm has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $274.70 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.