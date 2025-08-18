GSG Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

GSG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,986,000 after buying an additional 1,070,974 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $646.67 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $649.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $624.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.