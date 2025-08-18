Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Visa Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $344.44 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.17 and its 200 day moving average is $347.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

