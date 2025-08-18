Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 250 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 547,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,669,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,668,000 after purchasing an additional 927,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.9%

MRK stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

