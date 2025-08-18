BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 471,660 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,585,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 471,660 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $410,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5%

Tesla stock opened at $330.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 191.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.59 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

