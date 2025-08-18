The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stake Raised by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.48.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $399.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

