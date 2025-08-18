M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:WMT opened at $99.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $797.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,674.80. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,334 shares of company stock worth $13,526,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

