McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after buying an additional 815,768 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $308.76 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $274.70 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.17. The stock has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

