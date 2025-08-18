Morgan Stanley Lowers Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $220.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.71. 96,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $196.27 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

