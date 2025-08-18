Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $308.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.17. The stock has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $274.70 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

