Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 30 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after acquiring an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,974 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $646.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $651.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $649.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

